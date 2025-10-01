Wine is time in a bottle

Wine has long been recognized as one of civilization’s greatest treasures, symbolizing tradition, patience and the passage of time.
Each vintage is a mirror of its year, retaining the warmth of the sun, the rhythm of the rain and the character of the land from which it arose. Opening a bottle is like opening a chapter in history, a carefully-maintained story that gives us not just a taste of the past but also a glimpse into the future.
The richness of wine becomes apparent as it ages. Reds soften into more subtle expressions; whites become golden-hued reflections of their youth and scents develop into intricate layers of fruit, spice and earthiness. Every glass reminds us that wine is more than just a beverage; it is a time capsule that connects the past and the future.
“A bridge through time. A bottled moment. A portal of history. A connection to the past. A glance at change. It’s a reliance. A story preserved. A pioneer’s choice. Echoing through the ages. The Grand Wine has always been about transcending. And this year, we are transcending the time itself,” said Robi Joseph, from the second generation of Josephs Philippine Wine Merchant.
For over two decades, The Grand Wine Experience has embodied this timeless journey, gathering vintages and stories from across the globe.
This year, the tradition continues with even greater splendor as the 22nd Grand Wine Experience unfolds at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on 14 November.
Get ready for a night like no other — featuring over 1,000 labels from more than 15 countries and 20 winemakers and brand ambassadors; 30 distilleries; a selection of sake and beer from 20+ breweries, plus a curated gourmet feast crafted to complement every pour.
Among the evening’s highlights will be vintage vertical tastings, an immersive “Sip Through Time” experience and historical wine and food pairings each designed to celebrate how wine connects people, cultures and eras.
The 22nd Grand Wine Experience is more than an event; it is a tribute to time, legacy and the enduring elegance of wine. In one night, a thousand stories will be shared. In one glass, the world will be revealed.