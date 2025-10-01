Wine is time in a bottle

Wine has long been recognized as one of civilization’s greatest treasures, symbolizing tradition, patience and the passage of time.

Each vintage is a mirror of its year, retaining the warmth of the sun, the rhythm of the rain and the character of the land from which it arose. Opening a bottle is like opening a chapter in history, a carefully-maintained story that gives us not just a taste of the past but also a glimpse into the future.

The richness of wine becomes apparent as it ages. Reds soften into more subtle expressions; whites become golden-hued reflections of their youth and scents develop into intricate layers of fruit, spice and earthiness. Every glass reminds us that wine is more than just a beverage; it is a time capsule that connects the past and the future.

“A bridge through time. A bottled moment. A portal of history. A connection to the past. A glance at change. It’s a reliance. A story preserved. A pioneer’s choice. Echoing through the ages. The Grand Wine has always been about transcending. And this year, we are transcending the time itself,” said Robi Joseph, from the second generation of Josephs Philippine Wine Merchant.

For over two decades, The Grand Wine Experience has embodied this timeless journey, gathering vintages and stories from across the globe.

This year, the tradition continues with even greater splendor as the 22nd Grand Wine Experience unfolds at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on 14 November.