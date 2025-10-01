Western Visayas classes suspended

ILOILO CITY — The powerful earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu, late Tuesday forced nearly half a million students out of classrooms across the Western Visayas region as a precaution.

Though the magnitude 6.9 earthquake registered only Intensity II in Western Visayas, authorities swiftly moved to suspend classes for safety inspections. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 6 reported that 1,120 schools had halted face-to-face learning, affecting 433,700 students.

The Schools Division of Iloilo was the hardest hit, sidelining 256,538 students. Other areas affected included Iloilo City with 73,413 students, Capiz with 70,534, Aklan with 20,288, Antique with 5,558, Roxas City with 4,564 and Guimaras with 2,805.

DepEd-6 has not yet confirmed any structural damage to school buildings.

Following the 9:59 p.m. Tuesday tremor, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. directed all 43 mayors in the province to inspect public buildings and consider suspending classes and work for thorough checks.

The provincial government itself suspended work at the Capitol overnight, but the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office cleared government buildings as safe for use by Wednesday afternoon.

In a separate action, General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and the City Disaster Reduction and Management Council held an emergency meeting to fast-track the disbursement of P8 million in cash aid for areas affected by the earthquake.

Pacquiao said the General Santos City Council will hold a special session Thursday to pass the financial aid for rehabilitation and recovery.

The financial aid will be divided, with P2 million designated for Bogo City, and P1 million each for the municipalities of Tabugon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Daan Bantayan, Borbon and Medillin.

Pacquiao stressed that the cash aid is vital given the gravity of the damage in the affected areas.