Van Sickle parents to fuel Petro Gazz

Petro Gazz made a surprising recruitment coup by tapping the parents of ace scorer Brooke Van Sickle to take over the coaching reins of the Angels beginning in the coming 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Gary Van Sickle has been appointed head coach while his wife, Lisa, will serve as his deputy, Petro Gazz announced on Tuesday night.

“They nurtured greatness at home, and now they bring that same passion to the sidelines to guide our team to greater heights! The coaching tandem of the Van Sickles takes charge of the Angels,” the Angels management said on its official Facebook page.

“Here’s to a new era! Welcome, Coach Gary and Coach Lisa.”

Gary replaced interim coach Brian Esquibel, who filled the role last July following the sudden departure of Japanese mentor Koji Tsuzurabara.

The Van Sickles are no strangers to professional coaching as they both have more than two decades of experience under their belts.

Gary played for University of Hawaii while Lisa suited up for Hawaii Pacific University.

Gary has over 20 years of coaching experience, steering Excel teams in North Texas to numerous championship runs and Junior Nationals bids.

Lisa, on the other hand, has been coaching for 25 years, bagging multiple Open Division titles, and developing grassroots programs through her Aloha Ball Club NW.

The Van Sickles were also responsible for developing and supporting their daughter’s volleyball career from playing in the United States to coming to the Philippines to become one of the most explosive players in the PVL.

Brooke, a two-time Conference Most Valuable Player and the 2024-2025 Season Most Valuable Player, is expected to thrive even more under her parents’ familiar system.

Petro Gazz recently called back American Lindsey Vander Weide as reinforcement to help the team reclaim the import-flavored tournament throne.

Vander Weide helped the Angels capture the 2022 Reinforced Conference title.