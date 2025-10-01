Returning to the site of two major wins, Manny Pacquiao likened himself to Muhammad Ali on the very same day 50 years ago The Greatest and Smokin’ Joe Frazier waged a bloody war whose action, drama and intensity remain unmatched.

“Sting like a bee,” Pacquiao said when asked who between the two legends his style resembles.

“I throw a lot of punches (like Ali),” Pacquiao said as he joined executives of the Araneta Group of Companies on Wednesday in formally announcing the 50th anniversary of the Ali-Frazier 3 at Gateway Mall.

The golden celebration set on 29 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will headline a world title fight alongside a bevy of topnotch bouts featuring some of the country’s top prospects.

Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and Blow-By-Blow are joining hands with the Araneta Group in holding the mega event that also drew the backing of Malacañang which instructed the Philippine Sports Commission to coordinate with the stakeholders.

Veana Fores, director of Uniprom Inc., was on hand to welcome Pacquiao, who teased everyone in attendance by saying that fighting for the third time at the Big Dome could happen.

Pacquiao’s two fights at the fabled venue that accommodated close to 30,000 fans during Ali’s 14th-round stoppage victory, took place in 1999 and 2000 against Mexican Gabriel Mira and Korean Seung Kon Chae, respectively.

Pacquiao stopped Mira to retain the World Boxing Council flyweight throne while he needed just one round to smash Chae.

“Who knows?” the Hall of Famer said, not closing the door on the possibility of fighting on home soil.

The 29 October show will have Melvin Jerusalem defend his World Boxing Council strawweight title against South African Siyakholwa Kuse.

Also seeing action on the same card are Pacquiao-signed punchers such as Eumir Marcial, Carl Jammes Martin and Marlon Tapales and even Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Ali.

Arriving in the country to join the festivities are Thrilla referee Carlos Padilla, promoter Bob Arum and countless other personalities with solid links to the two heavyweights.

Pacquiao’s was in the company of bigwigs during the launch that likewise coincided with the opening of a mini-exhibit that features Thrilla memorabilia, including the official weighing scale that is displayed at the coliseum’s Red Gate area.

Gracing the affair were Blow-By-Blow executives Marife Barrera and Len Tomas as well as Uniprom chief operating officer Irene Jose, ACI Senior Management Consultant Rowell Recinto, ACI Chief of Staff of CEO and chairman Noel Leonor and Uniprom Marketing Consultant Pia Ojeda.

Lawyer Glenn Gacal and Joe Ramos, who also both work for Pacquiao, were also in attendance.