Three gunrunners arrested in Nueva Ecija

Three suspects were arrested for selling illegal firearms in separate police operations conducted yesterday and early this morning, October 1, 2025.

Based on reports, personnel of Cabiao MPS arrested a 57-year-old retired Philippine Army and a 29-year-old security guard who conspired to sell one Akkar shotgun to a police poseur-buyer.

During the protective search, authorities recovered the buy-bust money and eight pieces of live ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun.

In a separate operation, operatives of Palayan City Police Station apprehended a 32-year-old male suspect in an entrapment gun buy-bust operation. The suspect sold one caliber .38 Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with five live ammunition to a police poseur-buyer.

All arrested suspects are now under the custody of their respective police stations for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.