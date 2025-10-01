Tabiawan Falls offers tranquil atmosphere

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — Soldiers from the 101st Infantry Brigade are highlighting Basilan province as a safe and scenic eco-tourism destination, following their recent visits to several key sites.

Recently, soldiers led by Brig. Gen. Frederick M. Sales, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, visited Tabiawan Falls, one of Basilan’s most accessible natural tourist spots, just a few kilometers from the heart of Isabela City.

The visit to the falls, which offer a refreshing retreat amid thick greenery, was Sales’ second public excursion to a local attraction. The week before, the soldiers set foot on Basilan Peak, which the military says proves the province is safe for visitors to thrive as an eco-tourism hub.

Sales stressed the importance of promoting Basilan’s unique destinations. “Both destinations reflect not just the rich environment... but also our renewed identity as a province of peace and beauty,” Sales said.

The soldiers’ explorations, he added, stand as “living proof that Basilan is ready to welcome local tourists, adventurers and families.”

Beyond Tabiawan Falls and Basilan Peak, the province offers a wealth of attractions. Lamitan City features the cooling Bulingan Falls and the colorful Lamitan Tulip Garden, which showcases blooms made of recycled materials. The coastline boasts the Malamawi White Beach at Pahali Resort with its powdery white sand, while Hamie Beach and Emmanuel Beach in Isabela City offer accessible seaside escapes.