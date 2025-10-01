South Cotabato offers aid to Cebu after deadly earthquake

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. has committed to providing quick assistance to Cebu after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the province Tuesday night, causing numerous deaths, injuries, and extensive damage in northern towns.

“Early in the morning, relief goods and hygiene kits from the people of South Cotabato will be heading to Cebu,” Governor Tamayo said Wednesday. He added that a medical team is also being sent to support local responders, working with Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro.

“Our medical team will also be deployed, subject to Gov. Pam Baricuatro’s disposal,” Tamayo said, stressing the province’s solidarity with fellow Filipinos in times of disaster.

The strong quake toppled homes, damaged churches and public infrastructure, and prompted rescue and relief operations as officials race to reach survivors and deliver aid.

Governor Tamayo assured that South Cotabato will continue supporting Cebu as recovery efforts proceed.