Sotto: LEDAC to focus on people's needs

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III on Wednesday, 1 October, said the first meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) of the 20th Congress was focused on addressing the needs of Filipinos.

Sotto attended the first full meeting of the LEDAC at Malacañan Palace, presided over by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., House Speaker Faustino “Bodjie” Dy III, and other officials on Tuesday, 30 Sept.

According to Sotto, the meeting tackled the alignment of priority bills of the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Executive branch, alongside the adoption of the Common Legislative Agenda presented by Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balicasan.

The officials also discussed improving healthcare and education, promoting inclusive agriculture and livelihood, strengthening the energy sector, and pursuing governance, digital, and financial reforms "to spur economic growth and deliver efficient public service."

“These priorities reflect our collective effort to ensure that policies are both responsive to the immediate needs of the people and consistent with our long-term development goals,” Sotto said.

Other members of the Senate who were present included Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

The LEDAC serves as the highest consultative and advisory body to the President on socio-economic development, strengthening coordination between the Executive and Legislative branches of government.