Sip pretty, support strong this Breast Cancer Month

Every October, we are reminded that pink is more than just a hue—it’s a symbol of courage, hope, and a struggle that so many women (and men!) endure every day.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide. And while it is frightening, what’s even more powerful is the community that continues to rally—supporting, inspiring, and never allowing anyone to fight alone.

That is the heart of the RISE and Go 36oz Tumbler in Berry Blossom, which is making its return in the Philippines. Klean Kanteen Philippines and Certified Calm have once again shown that hydration can also mean advocacy—and it’s about making room for something bigger.

The delicate pink brings to mind the well-known awareness campaign. And the lavender? That stands for strength—the silent, unwavering force of every survivor, fighter, and loved one by their side.

This year’s theme, “Together, We Rise,” is a whole mood. Because breast cancer doesn’t just affect one person—it ripples through families, friendships, entire communities. And it’s in togetherness where the magic happens. Whether it’s checking in on a friend, joining a fundraiser, or simply reminding someone to book that checkup—every act matters.

For the 9th year, the movement is teaming up with ICanServe Foundation, a non-profit that’s been out here giving patients and survivors real, tangible support. From early detection advocacy to programs that guide patients and their families through the hardest days, they’re proof that no one has to walk this road alone. And yes—proceeds from every tumbler sold go directly to funding these programs.

Purchase a Berry Blossom RISE and Go and receive an additional tumbler (Orchid Bloom, Lotus, or a second Berry Blossom) for only ₱1,000. Consider it a gift of hope—one for yourself, and one for someone you care about.

Breast cancer awareness is more than just a campaign. It’s a call to action. To check ourselves. To encourage our mothers, titas, sisters, and friends to do the same. To stand with survivors and honor fighters. And to trust that when we band together, healing is not only possible—but inevitable.

So, every sip of Berry Blossom offers more than just hydration. It represents solidarity. It’s called awareness. There’s hope. And it serves as a reminder that you are never, ever alone in your struggle.