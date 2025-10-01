Serta, OUR HOME introduce Perfect Spine Collection for restorative sleep

The launch event went beyond a product showcase, offering hands-on demonstrations, sleep consultations, and an exclusive one-day promotion of 50 percent off. Guests were invited to experience how the collection combines firm support with plush comfort, designed to cradle the body while keeping the spine properly aligned for restorative sleep.

“Sleep is essential to our overall well-being. The right mattress can transform the way we rest, directly influencing our health, focus, and even our mood,” said Dr. John Andrew M. Yam, MD, who attended the event.

Known worldwide as “The World’s Best Mattress,” Serta has long been recognized for comfort, durability, and thoughtful design. Its partnership with OUR HOME aims to bring this premium sleep experience closer to Filipino homes. OUR HOME, with 33 stores nationwide, continues to provide global style at accessible prices.

Shoppers can visit the OUR HOME branch at Building A, Lower Ground Level, SM Megamall, or any nearby store to experience the Perfect Spine Collection. Personal shoppers are available at 0917-831-5260, and online shopping is also offered at www.ourhome.ph. More details on the collection are available at www.serta.com.ph.