Senators send prayers, urge swift response for quake-hit Cebu

Senators expressed grief and solidarity with the people of Cebu following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on Tuesday night, while also calling for urgent government action to ensure public safety and speed up relief efforts.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senator Lito Lapid extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and the hundreds of others affected not only by the powerful quake but also by Typhoon Opong, which recently lashed parts of Bicol and Southern Tagalog.

“Nakikiramay po tayo sa mga naulila ng mga nasawi at daan-daang pamilyang apektado sa lalawigan ng Cebu... at bagyong Opong (We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the hundreds of families affected in the province of Cebu and by Typhoon Opong),” Lapid said.

“Makikipag-ugnayan din po tayo sa mga Local Government Unit upang malaman ang mga agarang pangangailangan ng mga biktima ng lindol at bagyo (We will coordinate with the Local Government Units to determine the immediate needs of the victims of the earthquake and the typhoon), “ he added.

Lapid urged the public to unite in prayer for the recovery of affected communities and asked for divine mercy during this time of hardship.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, stressed the need to protect children and teachers in the aftermath of the quake.

“Children are the most vulnerable in times of disaster,” Gatchalian said. “Their safety, well-being, and continued learning must be our highest priority.”

He called on the Department of Education (DepEd) and local governments to immediately inspect schools, suspend the use of damaged or unsafe facilities, and provide psychosocial support to both learners and educators.

“Nakikiisa ako sa panalangin para sa kaligtasan at mabilis na pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan sa Cebu (I join in prayer for the safety and speedy recovery of our fellow citizens in Cebu),” he added.

Call for national structural audit

For his part, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero underscored the urgency of a nationwide infrastructure inspection, citing the Philippines’ vulnerability as part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

“Muli kong iginigiit ang panawagan para sa mas mahigpit na inspeksyon sa mga gusali at imprastraktura sa buong bansa (I once again emphasize the call for stricter inspections of buildings and infrastructure across the country),” Escudero said.

“Ang naganap na trahedya sa Cebu ay paalala na tayo’y nasa Pacific Ring of Fire at hindi ito dapat balewalain (The tragedy that occurred in Cebu is a reminder that we are in the Pacific Ring of Fire and this should not be ignored),” he added.

Escudero also called for a comprehensive and immediate government response, from search-and-rescue operations to housing and support for displaced families.

“Sa gitna ng ating pagdadalamhati, mahalagang tiyakin ang agarang pagtugon... para sa mga nawalan ng tirahan at mahal sa buhay (In the midst of our grief, it is crucial to ensure the government's immediate response — from search and rescue to providing assistance for those who lost their homes and loved ones),” he said.