Senate urges more funds for airport upgrades

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri is calling on his fellow lawmakers to allocate additional funds to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to fast-track crucial airport upgrades, especially in the country’s top tourist destinations. Zubiri warned that without improved air access, the Philippines risks stalling its tourism growth and missing out on billions in economic gains.

Speaking at the Senate Committee on Finance’s hearing on the DOTr’s proposed 2026 budget, Zubiri emphasized that airport development in destinations like Camiguin and Siargao must be prioritized. He said that while initial funding exists for some projects, such as the Camiguin Airport, further support is necessary to prevent construction delays.

“I already have a budget doon sa Camiguin … we need to add to that or else mapipigil yung project,” Zubiri told the Committee on Finance budget hearing of the DOTr.

“With your permission, Chairman, kung makahanap tayo ng budget, magbigay din tayo ng dagdag doon sa Camiguin at dagdagan din natin yung sa airport ng Siargao,” he added, underscoring that these islands “can compete with Tahiti or Mauritius as global tourists magnets.

Zubiri painted a broader vision for upgrading airports in high-potential areas including Coron, El Nido, and Bohol, arguing that these sites can rival international destinations like Tahiti and Mauritius—but only if the Philippines builds airports that can accommodate direct international and domestic flights.

Using Camiguin as an example, Zubiri explained that the current need for multiple flight transfers deters tourists.

“No tourist will do that, he said, referring to the current route which requires travelers to fly to Cebu first before connecting to Camiguin. “They only want two flights, when they go to Manila and when they go to the destination,” he declared.

He pushed for runways at least 2,000 meters long, capable of handling larger aircraft like the Airbus A320, which are essential for increasing point-to-point connectivity and lowering airfares.

“Kaya sana we can build the airports that are already 2,000 meters long ang runways para maka-land yung A320s,” Zubiri continued, arguing that larger aircraft capability is essential for sustainable growth in tourist arrivals.

Zubiri also warned that recent moves to restrict turbo-propeller aircraft at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and shift domestic routes to Clark could hurt the country’s tourism economy.

“Pagka-ganun po, I will tell you, next year 2 million na lang ang tourists natin,” Zubiri cautioned.

“Kawawa yung mga tourism destinations natin, they will see a decline in tourist arrivals.”

He urged the DOTr to coordinate more proactively with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and other agencies, saying airport infrastructure needs long-term planning and should not be left to reactive policymaking.

“It should be an all-government approach. Do not wait na for the DOT to react. We just have to think out of the box and we have to think progressively. Without the creation of these new airports and the repair (and upgrades) of old airports, wala pong mangyayari sa atin,” he said.

Zubiri shared a personal example of how inadequate infrastructure and high fares discourage travel, recalling that when he planned to reward his staff with a vacation after the elections, flights and accommodations in Siargao were so expensive that it turned out cheaper to bring them to Taiwan instead.

He then urged the DOTr to identify at least five to 10 key destinations where airports remain below international standards, emphasizing that even a modest increase of one million tourists spending $1,000 each would mean an additional $1 billion for the economy, a target he described as “not difficult” if the country provides seamless gateways comparable to Cambodia, Thailand, or Vietnam.

Further, Zubiri also cited the airport project in Barangay Maraymaray, Don Carlos, Bukidnon, as an example of successful legislative intervention. He recalled that the project was launched with a P600-million allocation championed by Senator Loren Legarda, and emphasized the need to complete it within President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s term.

“At least during his stint, he’ll have one brand new airport,” Zubiri said. “Yes, Mr. Chairman, low-lying fruit na yan eh. The President can turn that over.”

He urged the DOTr to clarify whether additional funding can be sourced within its current budget or if further amendments would be necessary.

“Sabihin mo na rin sa committee kung hindi talaga kayang mahanap within the budget,” he said. “We really would like to be able to have the President inaugurate that project.”

Zubiri concluded by saying these efforts are not "pet projects," but institutionally reviewed investments in national infrastructure that aim to boost local economies and elevate the Philippines as a globally competitive tourism destination.