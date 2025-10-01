Senate calls for Rody house arrest

Citing “humanitarian conditions,” the Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to place former President Rodrigo Duterte under house arrest.

Signed by Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri and Minority Leader Alan Cayetano, Senate Resolution No. 144 appeals to the ICC to consider house arrest for Duterte, now 80, on account of his health.

“Should the medical findings prove that his continued detention will further worsen his medical condition, the ICC is urged to allow the former president to be detained under house arrest,” the resolution read.

The measure further states that house arrest — or a similar appropriate arrangement — would be subject to conditions restricting liberty to be imposed by the ICC and would present no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial.

According to the ICC’s Rules of Procedure and Evidence, individuals facing trial may be granted interim release under conditions that limit their freedom. These conditions can include remaining at a designated residence and refraining from direct or indirect contact with victims or witnesses, ensuring that the trial proceeds without interference.

Fifteen senators voted in favor of the resolution. Meanwhile, Senators Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros, and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan opposed it, while Senators Lito Lapid and Raffy Tulfo abstained.

Nevertheless, the resolution is largely symbolic, as the ICC maintains full jurisdiction over Duterte’s case and is not bound to act on the Philippine lawmakers’ recommendation.

Duterte faces three counts at the ICC for his alleged role in orchestrating a death squad responsible for the killings of individuals suspected of using or selling drugs, as well as suspected members of drug syndicates — a case that has drawn international scrutiny and remains a highly controversial chapter of his presidency.