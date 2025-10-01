Senate adopts resolution urging ICC to place Duterte under house arrest

Citing "humanitarian conditions," the Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to place former President Rodrigo Duterte under house arrest.

Signed by Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri and Minority Leader Alan Cayetano, Senate Resolution No. 144 appeals to the ICC to consider placing Duterte, now 80, under house arrest instead, citing his health.

"Should the medical findings prove that his continued detention will further worsen his medical condition, the ICC is urged to allow the former president to be detained under house arrest," the resolution read.

House arrest, or a similar appropriate arrangement, will be subject to conditions restricting liberty to be imposed by the ICC and presents no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial, it further read.

According to the Rules of Procedure and Evidence of the ICC, persons being tried therein are allowed interim release, subject to conditions restricting liberty, including staying at a particular address and not contacting directly or indirectly victims or witnesses.

Fifteen senators voted in favor of the resolution. Meanwhile, Senators Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros, and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan voted against it. Senators Lito Lapid and Raffy Tulfo abstained.

However, the approved resolution is unlikely to have any significant impact on Duterte’s case, as the ICC still has jurisdiction over the matter.

The ICC has charged Duterte with three counts for his alleged role in forming a death squad that led to the brutal killing of individuals suspected of using or selling drugs and being members of drug syndicates.