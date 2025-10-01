Roll the dice with Zoonizini

Filipino AROHA have every reason to be excited this October. On October 11, 2025, ASTRO’s subunit ZOONIZINI—the powerhouse pairing of MJ and JinJin—will light up the U.P. Theater with their first Manila fanparty, fittingly titled “Roll the Dice.”

It has been just a few months since the duo made their official debut as a subunit, dropping their first mini-album DICE in August. The six-track record is already making waves, not only for its title track Some Things Never Change, but also for its mix of heartfelt ballads and upbeat tracks that capture ZOONIZINI’s playful yet mature sound. The album explores themes of adventure, embracing the unknown, and celebrating life’s unpredictable turns—much like the roll of a dice. DICE is both a bold artistic statement and a love letter to fans who have supported ASTRO since the beginning.

The “Roll the Dice” fanparty promises to be more than just a showcase of music. Fans can expect high-energy performances, heartfelt fan interactions, and plenty of surprises tailored for the Manila crowd. For MJ and JinJin, the event is also a chance to connect personally with their Filipino AROHA, whose passion and support for ASTRO have long been felt across the world.

Ticket prices range from Wish Package (₱15,185) for the ultimate perks, the Soundcheck Package (₱10,995) for a closer look behind the scenes, Patron (₱6,810) for excellent views, and General Admission (₱3,665) for fans who simply want to be part of the magic.

ZOONIZINI Fanparty “Roll the Dice” in Manila is proudly presented by Wish Us Luck Productions, in partnership with Fantagio and Fanconnection Southeast Asia.