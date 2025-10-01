RealHomes commitment to real proptech innovation

Chief Executive Officer of RealHomes.ph and RePay.ph, Mark David Dela Cruz, shared the company’s sustainability plans and partnerships during Tuesday’s episode of DAILY TRIBUNE’s Spotlight.

RealHomes is a real estate technology (proptech) platform that helps people find, buy, or invest in properties. Dela Cruz explained that, with the support of their fintech arm RePay, RealHomes offers services that connect five key groups: property owners, licensed brokers and agents, property developers, related business owners, and property clients.

For property owners, RealHomes aims to provide complete solutions to help them run their businesses more efficiently. “That’s what’s lacking nowadays,” Dela Cruz noted.

For licensed brokers and agents, RealHomes offers free sign-ups. “Again, it’s for free. And you would be able to utilize our services,” he emphasized.

For property developers, RealHomes provides a module where developers can make their inventory more accessible to the market. Dela Cruz pointed out that even major developers often have “hidden” inventories. RealHomes, he said, envisions a customer-centric ecosystem that promotes transparency.

For related business owners, RealHomes is preparing to launch “Realvers,” an augmented reality and 3D platform that allows companies to showcase their products online.

Finally, for property clients—those looking to buy or rent, which Dela Cruz said they are among RealHomes’ largest user groups. “It’s for free. If you want to know more, you can go to RealHomes, and I’ll make sure that you’re going to be properly attended,” he assured.

Through these initiatives, RealHomes and RePay aim to strengthen their commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Philippine real estate industry.