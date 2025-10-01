‘Project Bukas’ rolls out for education sector

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) has launched a major open data initiative called "Project Bukas," aimed at strengthening transparency and accessibility of information in the education sector.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara led the rollout at Parañaque National High School. The initiative will make vast amounts of data on schools, students, and education outcomes publicly available through an online platform.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. envisioned the project as an expanded version of the government’s existing Freedom of Information policy, intended to empower education stakeholders with data to combat corruption.

The centerpiece of the initiative is the Paaralang Bukas Dashboard, where the public can access critical information such as enrollment figures, test results, internet connectivity, the condition of school facilities, details on teaching personnel, and utility services like water and electricity.

Pangandaman, who chairs the Philippine Open Government Partnership, stressed that the data is designed to guide evidence-based decision-making in education.

"Project Bukas marks a pivotal step not only in finding answers to these fundamental questions but, more importantly, in providing a learning environment built on trust, evidence-based decisions, and a strong collective resolve within the community," she said, noting the project will help address long-standing questions about education funding and outcomes.

DepEd Secretary Angara stressed that the project is a collaborative undertaking.

"We want to work hand in hand with our partners from both the public and private sectors," Angara said. "This is a shared responsibility, and we cannot move forward without your support."

The project is backed by various groups, including private institutions, civil society organizations, research organizations, and the Evidence for Education (E4E) coalition. Officials said this multi-sectoral approach reflects a whole-of-nation strategy to ensure accountability in education spending.

Angara added that the new system is expected to help minimize anomalies and irregularities in school projects by allowing stakeholders to directly see the condition of school facilities.

Pangandaman highlighted that Project Bukas complements existing DBM transparency tools, such as the Budget Analytics Dashboard for real-time fund monitoring and Project DIME, which uses satellite and geo-tagging to track DepEd projects.

She also announced the DBM has recommended a P1.224-trillion budget for education in 2026, which would be the highest allocation in Philippine history. This figure represents 4 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product, in line with the UNESCO recommendation for education spending.

"As you can see, we have done everything that we can to ensure that Education remains the top priority in the National Budget," Pangandaman said, adding that Project Bukas embodies the essence of open government: "transparency that empowers communities."