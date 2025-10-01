PNP assists Cebu earthquake response

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized its personnel and resources to assist in ongoing relief, rescue, and recovery operations following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu and parts of the Visayas on Tuesday night.

PNP Acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the immediate deployment of PNP assets in coordination with local government units (LGUs) to address the needs of affected residents and secure critical infrastructure that may have been compromised by the tremor.

“Our personnel on the ground were among the first responders, and we assure the people of Cebu that we will extend all the necessary assistance from securing affected establishments to attending to the needs of the local residents,” he said.

Narrates ordered Police Regional Office 7 (PRO7) in Central Visayas to activate its Disaster Incident Management Task Group to manage on-ground coordination and submit real-time updates and comprehensive damage reports to PNP National Headquarters.

The PNP PRO7 began its Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA).

Nartatez also placed the PNP Engineering Service on standby to assist local authorities in inspecting the structural integrity of buildings, particularly heritage structures and essential government facilities affected by the quake.

Initial reports from the ground indicate casualties and injuries in several areas of Cebu. The earthquake also damaged historic churches, commercial buildings, and disrupted the power supply in some communities.

Authorities are working closely with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to monitor aftershocks and assess further risks.

PRO7 Director P/BGen. Redrico Maranan saidadditional police forces were deployed overnight to aid in search and rescue operations.

“Kagabi pa ay tumulong ang PNP at nagpadala tayo ng augmentation force para tumulong sa search and rescue operations sa mga apektadong lugar,” Maranan said.

Ensuring public safety

Nartatez emphasized the need for all police stations in affected areas to keep communication lines open for any emergency response or public assistance request.

Police forces in neighboring provinces have also been instructed to coordinate with LGUs for potential support deployment.

He underscored the importance of collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and other government agencies to maintain peace and order, support evacuation efforts, and keep the public informed through official channels.

Additional personnel and resources from the PNP National Headquarters and nearby regions remain on standby, ready to reinforce ongoing operations in Central Visayas to safeguard communities and help restore normalcy.

“The PNP remains fully committed to assisting disaster-stricken communities, maintaining law and order, and supporting all relief and recovery operations,” Nartatez said.