Plan International deploys aid to families affected by Opong, Cebu quake

Child and girls’ rights organization Plan International Pilipinas has mobilized emergency teams to support communities severely affected by Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi (locally named Opong) in Masbate and the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu province.

STS Bualoi hit the Philippines on 26 September 2025, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, making six landfalls across Eastern Visayas, Masbate, and the MIMAROPA region. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), over 1 million families across 16 regions were affected.

Masbate was among the hardest-hit areas, with 106,708 families affected. In Mobo municipality, displaced families sought shelter in temporary facilities as roads became impassable, cutting off access to essential goods and services. “Typhoon Opong left more than just uprooted trees, shattered homes, and broken roads—it left children and families living in fear,” said Hazel Rivas of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office in Mobo.

Just days later, on September 30, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province, with Bogo City as the epicenter. The quake caused extensive infrastructure damage, blocked key roads between Cebu City and Bogo, and overwhelmed medical facilities with an influx of injured individuals. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that aftershocks continue to rattle parts of the Visayas region.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Cebu, the earthquake has claimed 56 lives and left over 200 people injured. The province was placed under a state of calamity, enabling emergency resources and support for recovery efforts. The most urgent needs include safe drinking water, food, essential medicines, sleeping kits, and hygiene supplies.

“In times of crisis, children—especially girls—face heightened risks and vulnerabilities. Our emergency response activities are not just about delivering aid, but about ensuring that every intervention protects, empowers, and uplifts those most at risk,” said Plan International Pilipinas Executive Director Pebbles Sanchez-Ogang.

Through the ACCESS Project, Plan International has deployed a team to Masbate to distribute hygiene kits to affected families. Another team is en route to Cebu to conduct rapid assessments and coordinate with local authorities and partners.

“Plan International Pilipinas is responding to the immediate and basic needs of affected families. We are closely coordinating with key partners to fast-track the delivery of emergency items,” Sanchez-Ogang added.

In line with its commitment to child-centered and gender-responsive humanitarian action, Plan International ensures that its emergency response prioritizes the most vulnerable, including children, girls, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities. The organization aims not only to meet urgent needs but also to support long-term recovery and empowerment.