Pia Wurtzbach returns to L’Oréal Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Pia Wurtzbach once again brought Filipino pride to the world stage as she walked the runway for Le Défilé by L’Oréal Paris, the beauty giant’s annual showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Held on September 29 at the historic Hotel de Ville, the event celebrated women’s empowerment under the theme “Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood.”

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder made a striking appearance in a radiant red off-shoulder gown with a daring thigh-high slit, exuding elegance and confidence as she shared the runway with global icons including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Simone Ashley.

A Milestone for Filipino Representation

This marks Pia’s second appearance at Le Défilé, following her trailblazing debut in 2024 where she became the first Filipina to walk for the brand’s Paris runway show. Her return this year underscores her growing influence not only as a beauty queen but as a rising global fashion figure.

In an Instagram post to her millions of followers, Pia reflected on the experience:

“To walk alongside women from all over the world and carry the Philippines with me? That’s the real honor. The theme ‘Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood’ says it best. When we walk together, we walk stronger. Always proud to remind every Filipina: we are seen, we are celebrated, and yes… we are always worth it.”

Her message resonated widely, with fellow celebrities Megan Young, Gabbi Garcia, Isabelle Daza, and Saab Magalona among those who praised her on social media.

More Than a Runway Moment

Beyond the glamour, Pia’s participation reflects L’Oréal’s mission to champion diversity and women empowerment. For the former Miss Universe, the stage was more than just a runway—it was a platform to celebrate inclusivity, sisterhood, and the global recognition of Filipinas.

The appearance also capped a stylish week for Wurtzbach, who earlier attended Bottega Veneta’s show at Milan Fashion Week before heading to Paris. Since 2023, she has steadily built a reputation as a fashion influencer, attending high-profile events, collaborating with designers, and making her mark in the world’s fashion capitals.

Walking Stronger, Together

For Pia Wurtzbach, the spotlight in Paris was never just about her alone. It was about carrying the Philippines onto one of the most prestigious runways in the world and reminding Filipinas everywhere that their presence, beauty, and voices matter.

With her signature grace and unwavering confidence, Pia proved once more that she is not only a beauty queen but a global symbol of empowerment, resilience, and pride.