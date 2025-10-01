Phl weightlifters chase world glory in Norway

The Philippines will field a five-man delegation for the IWF World Weightlifting Championships starting Friday in Forde, Norway.

Two-time Olympian Elreen Ando banners the lean and mean crew that will chase for glory in the biggest and most prestigious weightlifting event outside the Summer Games.

The 26-year-old Ando, a former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, will see action in the women’s 63-kilogram event while standouts Rosegie Ramos and Kristel Macrohon will vie in the women’s 48-kg and 69-kg events, respectively.

Completing the cast for the Filipino weightlifters are Fernando Agad Jr., a bronze medalist from last year’s World Championships, who will lift in the men’s 60-kg category, and World Youth and Junior Championships gold medalist Albert Ian Delos Santos, who will vie in the men’s 71-kg class.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said this competition will bring out the best of the Filipino weightlifters as it is a preview for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“This competition is a prelude for the LA Olympics. They will be facing tough opponents so that they will be ready for 2028,” Puentevella said.

The 21-year-old Ramos will be the first to plunge into action at 1:30 a.m. (Manila time) with the goal of looking for a good start after narrowly missing the Paris Olympics last year.

Ramos fell short of a slot for the Summer Games after she missed the Top 10 of the Olympic Qualification Ranking.

In last year’s World Championships, Ramos finished with a bronze medal after a total lift of 193kgs in the women’s 49kg event in Manama, Bahrain.

But if Ramos wants to go all the way, she will have to take down Ri Song Gum of North Korea, the gold medalist from last year’s World Championships.

Li Cheng Jing of Chinese Taipei, who finished fourth in the World Championships, will also be a hot favorite heading into the tournament as last year’s silver medalist Xiang Linshang of China was not in the start list.