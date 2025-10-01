Phivolcs reports magnitude 6.9 quake in Cebu

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Thursday night that a quake initially measured at magnitude 6.7 was later upgraded to 6.9.

Phivolcs said the tremor occurred at 9:59 p.m., with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, Cebu, at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers. The U.S. Geological Survey initially recorded a magnitude 7.0 before revising it downward.

Phivolcs logged the following felt intensities:

Intensity 6: Cebu City; Villaba, Leyte

Intensity 5: Argao, Cebu; Lapu-Lapu City; Tacloban City; Sipalay City, Negros Occidental

Intensity 4: San Fernando, Cebu; Bulan, Bulusan, and Casiguran, Sorsogon; Roxas City, Capiz; Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental; Ubay, Bohol; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Laoang, Northern Samar; Catbalogan City, Samar; Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte

Intensity 3: Legazpi City, Albay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Donsol, Sorsogon; Tibiao, Antique

Instrumental intensities were also recorded: