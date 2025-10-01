PCG mourns death of three personnel in Cebu quake

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is in mourning following the tragic loss of three of its personnel in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Cebu on the evening of 30 September.

Seaman Second Class Lawrence Palomo, Apprentice Seaman Jujay Mahusay, and Apprentice Seaman Ert Cart Dacunes were among those caught in the collapse of the San Remegio Sports Complex, where they had been stationed.

All three were rushed to Bogo General Hospital but were later pronounced dead despite emergency medical efforts.

In a statement on Wednesday, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of our fallen personnel. Their dedication to the service and camaraderie with our fellow uniformed men and women will always be remembered," Gavan said.

“The PCG stands in full solidarity with their loved ones and will ensure that they receive the utmost support,” he added.

The San Remegio Sports Complex, where the fatal collapse occurred, was among several structures reported to have sustained major damage during the tremor.