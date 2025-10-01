Pasig warns erring barangay officials on transparency

Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. issued a strong warning against village officials who refuse to publicly disclose financial documents, demanding that the city’s push for transparency extend to the barangay level.

During a city council meeting, Jaworski stressed that genuine reform requires accountability from the lowest ranks of public service.

“Here in the City of Pasig, we have already started reforming our local government. And it should not stop within the four corners of our city hall,” Jaworski said. “We have to start implementing real transparency and accountability all the way down to the barangay level as well.”

The vice mayor criticized local leaders who act as if their barangays and budgets belong to them.

“These are public coffers. This money belongs to the people of Pasig, not the barangay officials,” he said.