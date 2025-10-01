Pasig vice mayor issues stern warning against erring barangay leaders

Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. has issued a stern warning to barangay officials who fail to make their financial documents public, stressing that transparency and accountability must extend down to the grassroots level.

"Here in the City of Pasig, we have already started reforming our local government. And it should not stop within the four corners of our city hall. We have to start implementing real transparency and accountability all the way down to barangay level as well," Jaworski said during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Jaworski underscored that good governance begins at the barangay level, where officials serve as the frontliners of public service.

"Pero kung hindi natin maitutulak at hindi maniniwala ang ating mga barangay officials na tunay ang ginagawa nating mga pagbabago dito sa ating lungsod at sila'y exempted sa pagbabago, they do not belong in this city as leaders," he said.

He also called on Pasigueños to elect better public servants and reject officials who treat public funds as their personal resources.

"These are public coffers. This money belongs to the people of Pasig, not the barangay officials," he said.

Jaworski further warned those who misuse barangay funds of possible jail time. "And I want that stated loud and clear and a stern warning to barangay officials lalo na 'yung mga bato bato sa langit tamaan ang magalit. Subukan nyo kami ngayon. This council means business. Kapag meron mag-complain sa ginagawa ninyong pagnanakaw sa barangay ipakukulong namin kayo!"

During the same council session, City Councilor Volta Delos Santos also criticized barangay officials who refused to livestream their budget deliberations. He argued that budget transparency is not covered by data privacy.

"Dapat transparent po tayo hindi lang sa lungsod ng Pasig, hindi lang sa mga barangay, pero sa kabuuan sa atin pong bansa. We should stop electing idiots in this government," Delos Santos said.

Jaworski assured constituents that the city government remains committed to clean and honest governance.

"Habang nandito po kami sa city hall na ito, babaguhin namin ang pagpapatakbo. Ipapakita po natin na kailangan natin ng malinis na pamahalaan. Kawawa ang bayan natin," he said.

"It's too much and it's been going on too long. We have to start changing things; we will do it and we're serious," the vice mayor added.