OVP mobilizes relief for quake-hit Cebu families

The Office of the Vice President (OVP), through its Disaster Operations Center, on Wednesday said it will distribute relief items to families affected by the recent earthquake in Cebu province.

Vice President Sara Duterte directed the OVP Satellite Office in Cebu for the immediate mobilization of resources to assist families and individuals in Cebu province that were displaced by the tremor, underscoring the OVP’s commitment to respond swiftly in times of crisis.

Duterte also placed the satellite offices in Eastern Visayas, as well as in Panay and Negros Islands, on standby for possible augmentation of resources in areas devastated by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday night.

At present, the OVP is assessing the schedule of relief operations, considering that several roads remain impassable, particularly in Northern Cebu.

“We stand with the people of Cebu during this difficult time. The OVP will continue to extend support and coordinate closely with local government units, national agencies, and private partners to ensure that immediate needs are met,” the OVP said in a statement.

The OVP added that its Disaster Operations Center remains in close coordination with the provincial government of Cebu and disaster response offices to monitor the situation and determine additional assistance required for recovery and rehabilitation efforts.