Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban: Inside their journey and quiet split

Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially separated after nearly two decades of marriage, multiple outlets confirm.

The news, first reported by TMZ and later corroborated by Rolling Stone, marks the end of one of entertainment’s most admired partnerships. Sources reveal that the pair — who married in June 2006 —have been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

The Oscar-winning actress and the country music superstar share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Earlier this year, the family publicly celebrated Kidman and Urban’s 19th wedding anniversary, with Nicole posting a warm photograph of the two together on Instagram. Behind the scenes, however, tensions had reportedly been building.

Love story that captivated Hollywood

Kidman and Urban first crossed paths at a gala event in Australia in 2005. A year later, they wed in a candlelit ceremony in Sydney, instantly becoming one of Hollywood’s golden couples. From the outset, they carved their own path. Kidman once revealed in an interview with Parade that they had a no-texting rule: “We don’t text. We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning. We just do voice-to-voice or skin-to-skin, as we always say.”

For years, this commitment to old-fashioned communication was viewed as part of the glue that kept their marriage strong, alongside an open-door policy of “not having secrets.”

Career highs, personal strain

Both stars maintained demanding careers that frequently kept them apart. Urban, 57, has been touring extensively, with his latest album High launching him on a packed North American run in July, followed by a return to Australia in August. He is scheduled to continue performing across the US through mid-October.

Meanwhile, Kidman, 58, has been busy with Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the beloved 1998 film, set for release in 2026. Just last week, she made a surprise appearance at the Nashville Film Festival, telling fans how much she cherished celebrating cinema close to home.

But not all was smooth sailing. In July, Urban abruptly ended a radio interview in Adelaide when asked about Kidman’s on-screen romantic scenes with younger actors such as Zac Efron in Netflix’s 2024 rom-com A Family Affair. The abrupt disconnect fueled speculation of underlying marital strain.

End of an era

According to People, Kidman’s family — particularly her sister Antonia — has rallied around her during this difficult time.

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage,” a source revealed.

Representatives for both Kidman and Urban have yet to issue official statements.

The separation underscores just how complicated the balance of family and fame can be, even for couples who seemed to have found a rare rhythm. In past interviews, Urban emphasized his mantra of “family first,” admitting that while balance in their household was not always perfect, “we just put it back in balance.”

Kidman, Urban, the families they built

This marks Kidman’s second high-profile split. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001, adopting two children with him — Isabella and Connor — before their divorce. Urban, for his part, entered his relationship with Kidman amid his own personal challenges, including a battle with substance abuse, which he credited Nicole with helping him overcome.

Together, the couple welcomed daughters Sunday and Faith, choosing a life split between Nashville, Los Angeles and Australia. For fans, their love story embodied resilience, mutual respect and deep affection — an antidote to Hollywood’s often fleeting unions.

Moving forward

As their careers continue to flourish independently, questions now turn to how the couple will navigate co-parenting and life after their long marriage. For Kidman, the focus may shift to her upcoming projects, including Practical Magic 2 and a slate of prestige dramas. For Urban, his global tour and music commitments keep him center stage in the country world.

Though the marriage has ended, the legacy of Nicole and Keith as one of Hollywood’s great modern love stories remains intact — a reminder of how even the most enviable partnerships are not immune to change.