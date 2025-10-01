Naval Forces Central mobilizes rapid response to quake-hit Cebu

The Philippine Navy’s Naval Forces Central (NFC) has launched immediate response operations following the devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Cebu and nearby areas late Tuesday night, September 30.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the earthquake hit at 9:59 p.m. with an epicenter located approximately 17 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, Cebu, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor registered Intensity VI in Cebu City and Villaba, Leyte.

Tragically, at least 37 fatalities have been confirmed in Bogo City, Medellin, and San Remigio as of Wednesday morning. The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue across the affected areas.

Historic churches, including the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima and the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol sustained significant structural damage, while widespread power outages have further complicated emergency response efforts.

Immediately after the quake, Naval Forces Central, under the leadership of Commodore Joselito E. De Guzman PN, initiated standard personnel accounting procedures and activated its Disaster Response and Rescue Teams (DRRTs).

Philippine Navy ships under NFC’s command have been placed on heightened alert for possible deployment to coastal communities in need of aid.

A medical team from NFC has already been deployed to the Office of Civil Defense Region VII (OCD 7) to augment existing medical response units treating casualties from the quake.

NFC has also joined the Virtual Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) led by OCD 7, enabling real-time coordination with local and national agencies involved in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) efforts.

NFC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting affected communities and working closely with partner agencies to ensure effective and sustained disaster response and recovery.

“Your Navy in the Visayas remains vigilant in monitoring the situation and stands ready to extend full support to earthquake-affected communities,” the NFC statement read

“The Command is committed to working closely with partner agencies in mitigating the impacts of the disaster and ensuring swift recovery operations across the Visayas region,” it added.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert, follow official advisories, and cooperate with ongoing rescue and relief operations.