It’s only a matter of time before one can find a “sunken treasure.”

Kauai, Hawaii-based dive instructor Logan Barnard spotted a “treasure” in late August. Recalling the find, Barnard told Hawaii News Now (HNN) that he noticed something shiny sitting on a reef and took a closer look. It was a Rolex watch, a very expensive timepiece.

While telling colleagues about his find, another dive instructor told him that diver Gregory Greer had lost a 2002 Rolex Datejust watch in the same area. It had fallen from Greer’s wrist during a nitrox dive off Kauai’s south shore in December 2023, HNN reports.

Greer and other divers made unsuccessful searches for the watch and offered $2,000 to the finder.

Barnard mailed the watch to Greer without expecting a reward, according to HNN.

If finding a lost watch underwater could earn $2,000 for the finder, another diver became 10 times richer with his own aquatic exploit.

The diver, in scuba gear, boarded the Paddlefish floating restaurant at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida past midnight of 15 September.

After spray-painting a security camera, the burglar proceeded to the manager’s office and tied up two employees who were counting cash that was to go into a safe, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV.

After two minutes, the robber put the wetsuit and scuba gear back on, jumped back into the pond, and swam away, taking with him $10,000 to $20,000 in cash, investigators said. He remains at large and unidentified, New York Post reports.

The employees, who were unharmed, freed themselves and called the police.