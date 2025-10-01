Miss Earth partners with Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

Miss Earth continues to strengthen its advocacy through meaningful collaborations, as the organization officially partnered with Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila in a contract signing ceremony held on 1 October at the 5th Floor, Nostalg Ballroom 1.

The signing was led by Mr. Jacinto Ng Jr., Group Executive Officer of Quantuvis Resources Corp.; Ms. Diana Batas, General Manager of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila; Ms. Lorraine Schuck, Founder and Executive Vice President of Carousel Productions, Inc.; and Ms. Peachy Veneracion, Vice President and Project Director of Carousel Productions, Inc.

Gracing the event were reigning queens Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma and Miss Philippines Air 2025 Liz Mabao, who represented the pageant’s continuing mission of environmental responsibility.

This new alliance is expected to bring forth sustainable initiatives and projects that align with Miss Earth’s core vision of promoting eco-tourism and climate action. As the pageant celebrates its 25th Silver Anniversary, the partnership adds another milestone in championing beauty for a cause.