Miguel Odron gets feature performance award nomination

Filipino actor Miguel Odron gets a feature performance award nomination from the Iris Prize Festival for portrayal of Zion, in Petersen Vargas' Some Nights I Feel Like Walking.

Odron's reaction to the nomination: "It's so cliche but Im just super happy to even be recognized at all. Some Nights is my first film, its crazy to be competing alongside such big names. I didnt know anything before I stepped on set. I had to learn everything so fast. So this is really encouraging as a new actor and really such a lovely surprise! I just hope I get to make more and more films!"

He added:" Direk Petersen really challenged us to dig deep and find the truth of the characters for ourselves. I tended to want to be spoonfed, but he really pushed me to think and to have trust in my choices and to justify them. The confidence I gained from that is something I’ll carry with me forever!*

The other Feature Performance nominees are:

* Alexander Skarsgård (Pillion) for the role of ‘Ray’

* Bhuhshaan Manoj (Cactus Pears) for the role of ‘Anand’

* Lloyd Eyre-Morgan (Departures) for the role of ‘Benji’

* Lucas Drummond (Only Good Things) for the role of ‘Antônio’

* Russell Tovey (Plainclothes) for the role of ‘Andrew’

* Anjali Patil (A Teacher’s Gift) for the role of ‘Arushi’

* Kausar Mohammed (Sisters) for the role of ‘Priya Mangal’ @sarahletsdate

* Ronke Adekoluejo (Dreamers) for the role of ‘Isio’

* Shabana Azeez (Lesbian Space Princess) for the role of ‘Saira’

* Susie Yankou (Sisters) for the role of ‘Lou Pappas’

* TJ Lee (Screams From The Tower) for the role of ‘Robin Chung’

The 19-year-old Iris Prize Festival is a seven-day global celebration of LGBTQIA+ films in Cardiff, Wales. The festival is slated on 13 to 19 October in Vue Cinema.