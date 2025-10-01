Mid-Autumn Festival feast

With a history dating back over 3,000 years ago, the Mid-Autumn Festival is considered the second grandest holiday occasion in China and other parts of Asia following Chinese New Year.

In celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival, Crystal Dragon, luxury integrated resort City of Dream’s premium restaurant for Cantonese and regional Chinese cuisine, presents a special ala carte menu from 1 to 19 October.

Available for lunch and dinner, the celebratory menu is designed to strengthen togetherness with loved ones features seasonal dishes that depict the festival’s rich cultural traditions.

To whet the appetite are: Double-boiled 10-head Abalone with fish maw, blaze mushroom, cordyceps flower and baby pork ribs; Braised Stuffed Whole Sea Cucumber with minced pork in supreme oyster sauce; Deep-fried Live Sea Grouper with saffron orange peel vinaigrette; Braised Fresh Water Crayfish, Szechuan style; and Tea-smoked Eight Treasures Rice wrapped in dehydrated lotus leaf. A definite menu highlight is the dessert, featuring the time-honored mooncake tradition offered as a set of Cranberry Mango Lava Snow Skin Mooncake and Oven-baked Traditional Mini Red Bean Mooncake, with Chilled Honey Lemon Tea with fresh pomelo and malva nut.