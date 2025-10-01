Miñoza backs JPGT as cradle of future stars

STA. ROSA, Laguna — Frankie Miñoza, one of Philippine golf’s most iconic figures, has expressed deep admiration for the vibrant display of talent and determination by 48 young golfers in the ongoing ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior PGT Championship at The Country Club here.

Watching the spirited competition unfold, Miñoza couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and hope.

“This is the best program we’ve had for our junior players,” he said.

“It serves as a stepping stone where they not only learn the sport, but more importantly, they develop proper golf etiquette.”

A man known for letting his performance speak louder than words, Miñoza did not hold back in lauding the initiatives of ICTSI, a staunch supporter of Philippine golf.

“What ICTSI is doing by organizing this kind of tournament is truly commendable. It’s a big boost to the junior golf program — this is where our future champions will come from,” the Bukidnon-born legend said.

Although Miñoza declined the captaincy of Team South for the tournament, he was present to offer his full support to the Visayas-Mindanao players as they went head-to-head with their Luzon counterparts in a Ryder Cup-style team competition — an innovative and exciting format that promotes both team spirit and individual excellence.

The two-time Philippine Open champion and former Japan Golf Tour mainstay reminisced about a similar era of promise in junior golf — back when the legendary Amalia Montecillo led Jungolf, the country’s premier grassroots golf organization.

“There was a strong junior golf program before under Mrs. Montecillo. Many players rose to prominence through it,” Miñoza recalled, referring to accomplished players like Jennifer Rosales, Gerald Rosales, Jayvie Agojo, Carito Villaroman, Mary Grace Estuesta, Ruby Chico, Ramon Brobio, Juami Rocha, Tom Concon and Artemio Murakami.

“But after Mrs. Montecillo passed away, the program also faded,” he added, referring to Montecillo’s passing in 2008, which marked a decline in the national junior golf scene she had passionately built since 1976.

Fortunately, ICTSI has stepped up to fill that void — and much more.

These kids are lucky,” Miñoza noted. “Because now, they have ICTSI which created this kind of program.”

The Junior Philippine Golf Tour, established in 2023, represents a major milestone in grassroots golf development. What began as a simple skills competition has since evolved into a comprehensive tournament circuit, showcasing young golfers from as early as seven years old up to 18.

More than just a series of competitions, the JPGT is a structured development platform designed to identify and nurture raw talent from across the country, instill discipline, competitiveness, and sportsmanship in young players, and offer continuity and clear pathways for young golfers with aspirations of going pro or earning collegiate scholarships.

The JPGT isn’t operating in a vacuum. It is part of ICTSI’s broader commitment to elevate Philippine golf across all levels. The company is also at the helm of the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT, both of which have become cornerstones of professional golf in the country.

Last June, ICTSI further reinforced this pathway by launching the Intercollegiate Golf Tour, a first-of-its-kind platform that connects junior golf to higher-level amateur and professional play.

This tour not only provides high-level competition for college players but also opens doors to scholarship opportunities, varsity recognition, and international exposure — key ingredients for building a professional golf career.

Miñoza’s presence and endorsement of the JPGT carries significant weight. With a career spanning multiple decades, highlighted by victories on the Asia Golf Circuit and a strong run on the Japan Golf Tour, he understands what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

“It’s inspiring to see these kids compete,” he said.

“This is where champions are born.”