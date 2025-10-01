Marcos pledges P100M to typhoon-hit Masbate

Less than a week after severe tropical storm “Opong” battered Masbate, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the province to deliver aid to affected residents and assess the damage first-hand.

At Nursery Elementary School in Masbate City, Marcos assured the residents that government agencies are on the ground to coordinate relief efforts. He was joined by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed food packs, hygiene kits, malong, laminated sacks, water filtration kits and P10,000 cash assistance each to 600 families under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office handed out grocery packs, while the Department of Labor and Employment released P28 million for livelihood programs and TUPAD beneficiaries. The DepEd will rehabilitate 806 classrooms damaged by the storm within 30 days.

Power, connectivity top concerns

Marcos noted that restoring power was the most pressing challenge. “That’s the most complicated part because it’s not as simple as just reconnecting the wires. You have to make sure there aren’t any problems. If the electricity is turned on too soon, it could cause a fire or short out. So it will take time,” he said.

Hospitals will continue operating with additional generators deployed, he added.

To help residents stay connected with their loved ones, Marcos announced the deployment of Starlink satellite internet units.

“We have WiFi here. You can call, send emails, use your phones. Don’t worry, we’re here. Whatever you need — food, medicine, cash — we will provide,” he said.

He urged patience, noting that while the government can’t control the weather, preparation and evacuation efforts were effective.

P100 million for rehabilitation

Responding to Governor Richard Kho’s request for recovery support, Marcos instructed the Department of Budget and Management to release P100 million as a Local Government Support Fund for Masbate.

“Don’t worry, the government will continue to support you. Even if it takes longer for homes to be repaired, we will supply family food packs until everyone can return home safely,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the Nursery Elementary School was sheltering 41 families, or 21 individuals, displaced by the typhoon.

Support for Masbate Prov’l Hospital

Marcos also visited the Masbate Provincial Hospital to personally inspect its damaged areas, including the emergency room complex and internal medicine ward. He turned over P3 million in government aid and emphasized the restoration of operations despite the power and connectivity challenges.

“We’ve sent additional generators so the hospital can accommodate more patients,” Marcos said. He also provided two Starlink units to improve connectivity. Highlighting the health risks in crowded evacuation centers, he added, “Medical teams are here to check on you and make sure everyone is taken care of.”

As of Tuesday, the hospital was staffed by 364 personnel and had admitted 339 patients.

Marcos concluded his visit with a briefing at the Masbate Comprehensive National High School, coordinating relief and rehabilitation with local and national agencies. He reassured Masbateños that the government will continue its support in rebuilding homes, schools and communities.