Marcos orders mobilization of quick response team after Cebu quake

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the mobilization of relevant government agencies to respond to the needs of affected communities following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted the region on Tuesday evening.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the initial earthquake was measured to be magnitude 6.7 before upgrading it to magnitude 6.9.

The tremor struck at 9:59 p.m. with the epicenter located approximately 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, Cebu.

Medical teams on the ground

The Department of Health (DOH) have deployed personnel consisting of doctors, nurses, and staff from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC) to Bogo City and nearby areas after conducting an assessment ensuring their safety and wellbeing after the quake.

In addition, DOH Centers for Health Development (CHD) regional offices in Central and Eastern Visayas have coordinated with their regional counterparts in the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The health department advised individuals in affected areas to heed instructions from their local government units and to brace for possible aftershocks.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said that Cebu South Medical Center and Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital have also deployed personnel to help the victims.

DSWD augments resources

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 300,000 family food packs are spread all over Cebu and is ready for immediate use.

DSWD Field Office 7 Central Visayas has also coordinated with the affected LGUs to provide assistance.

Currently, the DSWD maintains P379 million in standby funds and has an additional 2.4 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned nationwide.

Peace and order

Ensuring peace and order after the calamity, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the Philippine National Police are fully mobilized. They are tasked to maintain peace and prevent looting.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is also deployed to help and prioritize search and rescue operations.

For the part of transportation, Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez reported the deployment of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to provide support in the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua will be transporting doctors, nurses, medics, and basic emergency equipment to the affected areas.

Search and Rescue K9 units at Cagayan De Oro, on the other hand, will be transported by the PCG to Cebu and will be joined by 6 units from Manila and 1 unit stationed in Cebu.

“The PCG will have a total of 8 SAR K9 teams to support interagency SAR operations in collapsed structures,” Lopez said.

The tremor also caused damage to water pipelines rendering hospitals and evacuation centers with zero source of clean water. Water desalinators from Northern Cebu will be deployed to ensure continuous water supply, according to Lopez.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) called on agencies to activate their Quick Response Funds (QRF).

The QRF serves as an emergency fund designed to finance urgent relief and recovery initiatives, helping communities return to normalcy after disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons.

DBM regional offices in Central and Eastern Visayas were directed to work with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in assessing needs where DBM support may be extended. Agencies can also request fund replenishment once their QRF has been reduced to at least 50 percent.