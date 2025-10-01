Marcos’ net satisfaction jumps to 46% in latest SWS survey

Net satisfaction ratings for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. improved in the last quarter, earning a 46 percent trust rating compared to 38 percent in the previous quarter, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from 25 to 29 June.

The national survey, which gathered responses from 1,200 adults through face-to-face interviews, found that 46 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 19 percent were undecided, and 36 percent were dissatisfied with the President’s performance.

“Compared to April 2025, gross satisfaction with President Marcos rose from 38 percent, gross undecided rose from 14 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell from 48 percent. The resulting net satisfaction rating is +10 (percent satisfied minus percent dissatisfied), classified by SWS as moderate (+10 to +29). This is a 20-point rise from the poor -10 in April 2025, following the steady decline from very good +32 in September 2024 to neutral +1 in February 2025,” the SWS report said.

Rising satisfaction across regions

The survey showed that the President’s net satisfaction rating was highest in Balance Luzon at good +28, followed by Metro Manila at neutral +1, the Visayas at neutral -2, and Mindanao at neutral -9.

Compared to April 2025, net satisfaction with Marcos rose in all regions: by 35 points from bad -44 in Mindanao, 21 points from neutral +7 in Balance Luzon, 9 points from poor -11 in the Visayas, and 7 points from neutral -6 in Metro Manila.

Improvement was also noted in both urban and rural areas. In urban areas, net satisfaction increased by 27 points from poor -14 to moderate +13, while in rural areas, it rose by 11 points from neutral -4 to neutral +7.

Age-based trends

Net satisfaction was highest among those 55 years and older at very good +32, followed by 45-54-year-olds at neutral +5, 35-44-year-olds at neutral +5, 25-34-year-olds at neutral +4, and 18-24-year-olds at poor -18.

Compared to April 2025, net satisfaction rose by 23 points among those 55 and older (from neutral +9), 6 points among 45-54-year-olds (from neutral -1), 18 points among 35-44-year-olds (from poor -13), and 43 points among 25-34-year-olds (from bad -39). It remained largely unchanged among 18-24-year-olds at poor -19.