Marcos convenes 20th Congress in first LEDAC meeting

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presided over the first full meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) with the 20th Congress.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and House Speaker Faustino “Bodjie” Dy III, along with key members of Congress and executive officials, attended the LEDAC meeting to align the priority legislative agenda of the Senate, House of Representatives, and the Executive branch.

The council discussed the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) presented by Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, PhD, head of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDEV) and the LEDAC Secretariat.

Key areas identified for legislative focus included healthcare and education improvements, support for inclusive agriculture and livelihood programs, strengthening the country’s energy sector, and implementing reforms in governance, digitalization, and public finance to accelerate economic growth and ensure efficient public service delivery.

“These priorities reflect our collective effort to ensure that policies are both responsive to the immediate needs of the people and consistent with our long-term development goals,” Sotto said in a statement following the meeting.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian were also present, representing the Senate’s active role in pushing forward key legislative reforms in coordination with the Executive.

The LEDAC serves as the highest consultative body to the President on socio-economic development and is tasked with strengthening policy coordination between the Executive and Legislative branches to achieve a unified national development agenda.