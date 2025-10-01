Lipana still unavailable to address flood control allegations

During the Commission on Audit (COA) budget hearing at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party-list Representative Leila de Lima raised questions about Commissioner Mario Lipana, who is allegedly involved in anomalies linked to the flood control project.

COA sponsor and Davao del Sur lone district Congressman John Tracy Cagas stated that Lipana is on a two-month medical leave from 1 August to 31 October for unspecified continuous treatment.

De Lima did not ask about the “serious” illness, citing concerns over the Data Privacy Act. However, she pressed the agency on any initiatives addressing the matter.

“How then do we reconcile this mandate? With the testimonies made during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, directly implicating a sitting COA commissioner Mario Lipana in the 25 percent commission scheme involving the flood control projects?” De Lima asked.

She added that while there is still a presumption of innocence, Lipana’s position as a high-ranking COA official requires the agency to maintain its credibility as the country’s independent fiscal watchdog.

De Lima urged COA Chairperson Gabriel Cordova to speak with Lipana to determine appropriate actions to protect the agency’s reputation.

“We cannot afford to have that particular issue surrounding the commissioner taint the commission. And that’s why I was urging the chairperson to talk to the commissioner if maybe he can tender a resignation or apply for early retirement,” De Lima said.

According to De Lima, this approach is preferable to initiating impeachment proceedings against Lipana.

“Because as an impeachable official he can only be removed,” she emphasized.

Congressman Cagas said that Lipana has not yet been approached due to his current medical condition, but COA will exert all efforts to communicate with him.

“We consider the issue very serious and COA will exert all of its effort to communicate with Mr. Lipana,” Cagas said.