LIMA Tower One sets benchmark as the Philippines' first WELL v2 Core Gold Certified Office

Batangas’ emerging business hub

Strategically located within the 70-hectare Biz Hub at LIMA Estate, the tower anchors Batangas’ first master-planned central business district. Beyond being a green building, LIMA Tower One is helping accelerate the decentralization of economic opportunities outside Metro Manila.

Recently named the Best BPO Office Development in the Philippines at the PropertyGuru Philippine Property Awards, LIMA Tower One is also home to Conduent’s first provincial site. Their expansion brings several thousand high-value jobs to Batangas, proving that world-class companies can thrive in regional growth centers and enabling local talent to build meaningful careers close to home.

With nearly 2,000 hectares under management, home to more than 250 global and local companies, and supporting over 100,000 direct jobs, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates continue to serve as engines of inclusive growth. LIMA Estate, in particular, is emerging as a pioneer—transforming from a manufacturing hub into a fully integrated ecosystem of industry, commerce, lifestyle and opportunity.

Partnership in people-centered design

“The achievement of WELL Core Gold for LIMA Tower One marks a transformative milestone not only as the first WELL-certified office building in Calabarzon and the first Gold-certified building under WELL v2 Core in the Philippines, but as a benchmark for healthier, more sustainable and more productive workplaces. We are grateful to have partnered with Aboitiz InfraCapital in realizing this accomplishment, which reflects their vision and commitment to building spaces that enhance wellbeing, attract investment and set a new standard for the region and beyond,” shared Hearn & Hearn Consulting executive director, Michael Hearn.

As the Philippines pushes forward with regional development, LIMA Tower One stands as both a response to rising demand for premium workplaces outside the capital and a catalyst for Batangas’ emergence as a leading investment destination.