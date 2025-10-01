Lacson denies ties to Discayas over circulating photo

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson on Wednesday dismissed attempts to link him to a couple embroiled in alleged flood control project anomalies, saying an old photograph being circulated online was clearly intended to undermine his credibility as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The photo, which shows Lacson with Cezarah and Pacifico Discaya II resurfaced as the Senate continues its probe into questionable flood control projects.

Lacson confirmed the authenticity of the image but said it was taken during the 2025 election campaign period and held no political or financial significance.

“The fact that it is being circulated only means that it is intended to besmirch my reputation and credibility in chairing the Blue Ribbon Committee on the flood control project anomalies,” he said.

According to Lacson, the meeting took place in his Taguig City office and lasted no more than 15 to 20 minutes.

It was arranged by Fred Villaroman, a Davao City-based supporter, whose late father, P/Brig. Gen. Francisco Villaroman served under Lacson during his tenure at the Philippine National Police.

Lacson said the Discayas had attended the meeting to invite him to a political rally for the Pinoy Ako party-list group, where their son was a nominee. He declined the invitation out of political courtesy to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, whose nephew Vico Sotto was running for reelection as Pasig City mayor, opposed by Mrs. Discaya.

“I did not know the Discayas, and that was the first and only time outside of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings that I met them,” Lacson clarified.

“That meeting took around 15 to 20 minutes, but not before that group photo was taken,” he added.

He further emphasized that no discussions of campaign support or contributions took place.

“I did not receive, nor did the Discayas offer, any campaign contribution in whatever form,” Lacson said.

Lacson also pointed out that other party-list groups had attempted to use his name on their campaign materials, but he deliberately avoided affiliating with any group to maintain political neutrality.

“I thought it was not a smart political decision to join a rally of any party-list group,” he noted.

Lacson urged the public not to be misled by efforts to question his integrity, especially as the Blue Ribbon Committee continues to investigate possible misuse of public funds in government infrastructure projects.

“I hope this clarifies whatever insinuations are being attached to this said photograph,” he said.