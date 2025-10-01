Lacson denies Discaya link

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo M. Lacson on Wednesday dismissed attempts to link him to the couple embroiled in alleged flood control project anomalies, saying that a photograph being circulated online was clearly intended to undermine his credibility as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The photo, which shows Lacson with Curlee and Sarah Discaya, surfaced as the Senate continues its probe into anomalous flood control projects involving the couple.

Lacson confirmed the authenticity of the photograph that was taken during the 2025 election campaign period but said that it held no political or financial significance.

“The fact that it is being circulated only means that it is intended to besmirch my reputation and credibility in chairing the Blue Ribbon Committee on the flood control project anomalies,” he said.

Lacson said the visit where the photo was taken was at his Taguig City office and lasted only 15 to 20 minutes.

It was arranged by Fred Villaroman, a Davao City-based supporter whose late father, P/Brig. Gen. Francisco Villaroman, served under Lacson when he headed the Philippine National Police.

Lacson said the Discayas had come to invite him to a political rally for the Pinoy Ako Partylist group where their son was a nominee.

He said he turned down the invitation out of courtesy to now Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III whose nephew, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, was running against Sarah Discaya.

“I did not know the Discayas, and that was the first and only time outside of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings that I met them,” Lacson said.

“That meeting took around 15 to 20 minutes, but not before that group photo was taken,” he added.

He emphasized that no discussions of campaign support or contributions took place.

“I did not receive, nor did the Discayas offer, any campaign contribution in whatever form,” Lacson said.

Lacson also pointed out that other partylist groups had attempted to use his name on their campaign materials, but he deliberately avoided being affiliated with any group.

“I thought it would not be a smart decision to join a rally of any party-list group,” he said.

Lacson asked the public not to be misled by efforts to question his integrity, especially as the Blue Ribbon Committee continues to investigate the anomalous flood control projects.

“I hope this clarifies whatever insinuations are being attached to this photograph,” he said.