La Salle back on winning track

De La Salle University regained its groove as it eked out a heart-stopping 74-72 win over Far Eastern University in Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion inside the University of Santo Tomas (UST) campus.

The Green Archers led by as many as 14 points but the Tamaraws stormed back with Janrey Pasaol threatening to pull off an earthshaking upset.

Unfortunately for the Tamaraws, Jorick Bautista muffed what could have been a game-tying layup in the dying seconds, allowing the Green Archers to gain redemption after bowing to UST over the weekend.

The Green Archers improved to 2-1 while the Tamaraw suffered their third straight setback.