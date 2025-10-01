Kirk Bondad: From Mister International crown to viral fame

Fresh from his historic win at the 17th Mister International competition in Bangkok, Kirk Bondad has found himself at the center of headlines not only for bringing home the coveted crown but also for his unexpected ties with none other than global superstar Ricky Martin.

The pageant community buzzed when fans discovered that the Puerto Rican icon was following the German-Filipino model on Instagram. But as Bondad revealed during his homecoming press conference at the Holiday Inn Express, Newport Complex, on Sept. 29, the story was a little different.

“I just started following him back. Actually, I was at the airport when I realized I wasn’t following him. He’s been following me for over a year now, and we even chatted a bit. I didn’t expect people to notice, much less for it to go viral,” Bondad shared with a laugh.

The Ricky Martin Connection

Bondad’s fitness-driven lifestyle may have caught the attention of Martin, who is also known for his dedication to health and wellness. The new Mister International even joked that perhaps one day, they might cross paths for a workout session.

“He’s super into fitness, so who knows, maybe one day we’ll hang out and work out or something. It’s funny—I didn’t expect this to be the headline after winning,” he said.

For fans, the social media link between the international music icon and the newly crowned pageant king added another layer of excitement to Bondad’s growing global presence.

Chemistry Beyond the Competition

But if Ricky Martin created buzz online, it was Bondad’s onstage and offstage camaraderie with Mister International second runner-up Choi Seung Ho of Korea that lit up the pageant fandom. Netizens quickly coined the ship name #KirkSeung, citing the pair’s easy rapport throughout the competition.

Bondad explained their closeness simply:

“Alphabetically speaking, we were always near each other in line—‘P’ and ‘K’—so naturally we spent more time together. Plus, he was one of the few who hit the gym as much as I did, so it was easy to bond during workouts.”

That chemistry didn’t just stay behind the scenes. Along with Indonesia’s Oliver Prasetyo and Thailand’s Kanapol Treesongkiat, the group became known as the Mister International F4, generating viral content that further endeared them to fans worldwide.

Open to a BL Project

The buzz around #KirkSeung has even opened doors for possible collaborations beyond pageantry. With Choi being an actor, Bondad admitted he’s open to the idea of a boys’ love (BL) project, especially since fans have clamored for it.

“I’m pushing for Seung Ho to come to the Philippines. Bench is the official sponsor of Mister Korea International, so I want them to bring him here for a shoot. There’s demand for it, and we’d love to please the fans,” Bondad said, hinting at future projects.

A Crown for the Philippines

Bondad’s win is a milestone for the country. He is the second delegate fielded by Mister Pilipinas Worldwide to capture an international title, following Dom Corilla’s Mister Global 2024 victory. His success highlights not only the Philippines’ strength in the international pageant arena but also the growing influence of its male pageant industry.

As he takes on the responsibilities of his reign, Bondad is embracing both the expected duties of a titleholder and the unexpected virality that comes with being a modern pageant king. Whether it’s through fitness advocacy, global collaborations, or even a BL series, the new Mister International has proven that his journey is just beginning.

And as his fans would say, from Bangkok to Paris, Manila to Puerto Rico—the world is watching Kirk Bondad.