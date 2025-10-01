'Kinapos pero kinaya': How Filipinos get creative when money runs short

For many Filipino breadwinners, running short on cash is not a reason to panic — it’s a reason to get creative. From last-minute grocery gaps to stretching shampoo until payday, resourcefulness is part of daily life in households across the country.

Filipinos routinely come up with clever solutions to make ends meet:

“Biglang naubusan ako ng rekado, kaya takbo agad kay mare para manghiram!” A common scenario: cooking adobo only to realize one ingredient is missing. Quick fixes like borrowing from neighbors ensure meals are completed without extra cost.

“Nilagyan ko ng tubig yung shampoo para umabot pa hanggang bukas.” Whether it’s shampoo, baby milk, or medicine, Filipinos often improvise to make small supplies last until the next payday.

“Nilalakad ko na lang pauwi pag kinapos sa pamasahe.” When funds fall short for transportation, walking part of the way or borrowing from a friend helps get people home safely without breaking the budget.

“These stories show how Filipinos handle daily gaps with creativity and grit—from food and groceries to minor emergencies and transportation. But even the most resourceful can’t plan for every setback,” the campaign notes.

To help bridge these everyday shortfalls, GLoan Sakto, a pre-qualified entry loan from GCash, allows eligible users to instantly borrow P100–P300 via the app. With a short 14-day term and minimal fees, it provides quick access to funds for food, groceries, transportation, and minor emergencies.

Applying is simple: users tap “Borrow” in the GCash app, select GLoan, choose the purpose, and confirm the loan. Eligible applicants receive instant credit directly in their GCash accounts.

With tools like GLoan Sakto, Filipino breadwinners can confidently handle small financial gaps without stress, ensuring that everyday life continues smoothly, no matter the challenge.

For more information on GLoan Sakto, visit the GCash Help Center here.