IMI consolidates manufacturing footprint in China

Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has completed the transfer of its Kuichong manufacturing operations to its nearby Pingshan facility in Shenzhen to improve efficiency and optimize capacity.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the company said final production activities in IMI Kuichong were concluded and consolidation efforts now shift towards the “seamless integration of operations into the Pingshan facility over the coming weeks.”

IMI added that during the transition period, its management team would prioritize business continuity and ensure that key customer accounts from Kuichong are served with minimal disruption.

The company expects the move to improve operational efficiency, increase capacity utilization in Pingshan, and streamline its footprint in China.

“IMI remains committed to delivering world-class manufacturing solutions while continuously aligning its operations with evolving customer needs and shifting market dynamics,” the disclosure said..

In July, the company sold its Czech subsidiary for €10.02 million, or about P670 million, through its Dutch unit Coöperatief IMI Europe U.A. to Germany-based Keboda Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG. The transaction officially closed on 31 July.

IMI provides electronics manufacturing solutions, specializing in high-quality, reliable electronics for industries with extended product life cycles.