ICTSI tops intangible assets ranking in Global Innovation Index

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is recognized as the Philippines’ leading company for intangible asset intensity (IAI) in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII), sustaining the country’s rising position in the world competitiveness ranking.

The World Intellectual Property Organization, which compiles the index, scored ICTSI with 85.94 percent in terms of creating value through its brand, proprietary systems and expertise, based on a report by Brand Finance.

Nearly nine out of every ten pesos of its market capitalization comes from intangible resources, including intellectual property such as proprietary systems and trade secrets, as well as brand reputation, customer relationships, and long-term port concessions.

IAI measures how much of a company’s value comes from non-physical resources rather than traditional assets like buildings or equipment.

ICTSI’s top ranking highlights the global port operator’s ability to build long-term competitiveness by combining physical infrastructure with digital systems, operational expertise, and an international network. The company manages 33 terminals in 19 countries.

The 2025 GII recognition of ICTSI comes as the Philippines placed 50th out of 139 economies in the 2025 GII, up from 53rd in 2024 index. The country now ranks third among lower middle-income economies and performs strongly in knowledge and technology outputs, climbing to 38th place worldwide.

The GII notes the Philippines’ ability to translate investments into measurable results, citing improvements in areas such as high-tech exports, venture capital activity, and digital adoption. According to the report, the country continues to perform above expectations for its income level, reflecting resilience and steady progress in innovation-led development.