House approves DSWD’s P223-B budget for 2026

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, approved the Php 223.3 billion budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for fiscal year 2026 during plenary deliberations.

The DSWD’s proposed budget of Php 223.202 billion, which includes funds for its attached and supervised agencies, comprises 3.29 percent of the total Php 6.793 trillion proposed national government obligation.

Vice Chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations Joaquin Carlos “JC” Rahman Nava sponsored the agency’s budget. He emphasized the need for adequate funding to ensure the department can operate its programs effectively.

“In line with its mandate to provide special protection and uphold the rights and welfare of the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged, the DSWD has consistently offered the support needed to address systemic inequalities," Nava said.

“Without adequate funding and without the effective implementation of their programs, the goal of achieving social justice cannot be realized,” he added.

Recently, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced that Php 36 billion from flood control projects will be reallocated to the DSWD’s social programs.

Lawmakers specifically highlighted the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program and the Walang Gutom Program as key interventions serving the poor and vulnerable sectors, alongside the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian expressed gratitude to the House for approving the agency’s budget, noting that it will now move to the Senate for further deliberation.

“We thank all the HOR lawmakers for their support to the proposed budget of the Department, and manifestation of their support to our mandate,” Secretary Gatchalian said.