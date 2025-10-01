Go calls for urgent social pension funding for waitlisted seniors

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday called for urgent action to provide social pensions for indigent senior citizens still on the waitlist, highlighting the plight of elderly Filipinos forced to work just to survive.

Speaking during the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development public hearing on 29 September, Go stressed that ensuring government support for vulnerable seniors is both a legal mandate and a moral duty. Despite the passage of Republic Act No. 11916, which increased the monthly social pension from P500 to P1,000, he noted that at least one million senior citizens remain unpaid.

“Ako po’y patuloy na mananawagan sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno… Magtulungan po tayo, bawat piso, bawat sentimo napakahalaga po sa mga senior citizens,” Go said, recalling his encounter with a 68-year-old vendor selling turon to support her family. “Dapat po’y meron siyang matatanggap sa gobyerno, pambili ng gamot, pambili ng pamasahe… ang sakit sa dibdib na makita na kailangan pa n’yang magtrabaho para lang po may maitustos sa pamilya.”

Go also criticized systemic misuse of public funds, particularly citing flood control projects as an example of resources being diverted by unscrupulous actors while the elderly await their legally entitled pensions. “Sumisikip po ang aking dibdib tuwing nakakakita po ako ng mga kababayan natin na naghihirap po habang pinagsasamantalahan po ng iilan,” he said.

The senator urged the government to prioritize social pension allocations, stressing that vulnerable seniors should no longer be left to fend for themselves. He also reaffirmed his support for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and recalled his extensive work with the agency across the Philippines, from Batanes to Jolo.

Building on this advocacy, Go filed Senate Bill No. 411, proposing the establishment of a national senior citizens hospital, ensuring the elderly receive closer and more consistent welfare services. “‘Wag po nating pabayaan ang ating mga lolo’t lola,” he reiterated.