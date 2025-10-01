Globe expands network in Lucena 

Globe Telecom, Inc. is expanding its network in Lucena City, Quezon Province, through new cell site builds and technology upgrades to meet growing demand for reliable connectivity.

The company said​ Wednesday it has lined up plans to enhance facilities across 48 sites in the city​ to provide wider coverage and faster internet speeds.

The upgrades are expected to support digital activities such as video-based learning, e-commerce, online transactions, and telemedicine.

Globe noted that the improvements will benefit entrepreneurs, students, and families by enabling efficient business operations, steady connections for hybrid classes, and smoother access to essential services, including mobile banking and government portals.

​"By expanding cell sites and boosting capacity, the company is preparing communities for the future. In Lucena, this means more efficient local businesses, stronger learning environments, and better digital services for families​," Globe said.

To complement the network expansion, Globe is offering flexible data packages.

Prepaid subscribers can avail of Go+ promos for bigger data allocations, TM customers can choose budget-friendly bundles such as Sulit Surf, while postpaid users can access GPlan packages tailored for households and individuals.