Gecosala, Belacas shine at PPS Tagum

Krelz Gecosala and Kresthan Belacas delivered standout performances with double victories in their respective divisions, grabbing the spotlight in the boys’ category of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib National Juniors Tennis Championships in Tagum City, Davao del Norte over the weekend.

The fifth-seeded Gecosala defied the odds in the boys’ 18U division, stringing together three straight-set wins before overpowering No. 4 seed Kurt Alcantara, 6-1, 6-3, in the finals. The 16-year-old Midsayap, North Cotabato native also dominated his own age group, dropping just eight games across three matches, culminating in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Wallaen Cabigas in the finals.

Not to be outdone, Belacas of Mlang, Cotabato sparkled in the younger age groups. He held off Tyronne Caro in a tight 7-5, 6-3 win to secure the 12U crown, then added the 14U title after Caro retired in the second set, trailing 3-6, 4-2.

Their back-to-back victories earned both Gecosala and Belacas co-Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors alongside Faith Lazaro from Tagum City, who made waves in the girls’ division of the five-day event hosted by Gov. Jubahib in his continuing commitment to help develop the sport in the region.

Lazaro snapped Ayl Gonzaga’s winning streak in the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide junior circuit with a gutsy semifinal comeback win, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2. She then claimed the 16U crown with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Telko Ello. Though she fell short in the 18U finals, losing to Sultan Kudarat’s Sanschena Francisco, 6-3, 6-3, Lazaro’s strong performance earned her a share of the MVP award.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga, who has been a consistent force in both Luzon and Mindanao legs of the nationwide talent search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, bagged the girls’ 14U title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over doubles partner Justine Gumbao, replicating her triumph in Sultan Kudarat.

In other results, Maureen Mamaba of Davao de Oro shocked the girls’ field by clinching the 12U crown with a 6-3, 6-3 upset of Alexandrea Bendoy; while Brandon Luchavez, an unseeded player, won the 10U unisex title, defeating top seed Storm Tozer, 5-4(3), 4-0.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, bounced back in doubles play, securing two titles. With Gumbao, they trounced Sam Rodriguez and Shan Tuyor, 8-1, in the 14-and-U finals. She later paired with Francisco to beat Ello and Yana Reyes, 8-3, in the 18U finals.

In the boys’ doubles, Alcantara and Cabigas captured the 18U trophy with an 8-5 win over Harinne Antiola and Jaime Gultiano, while Caro and Gecosala clinched the 14U crown, downing Belacas and Dimzon, 8-3.